MONTGOMERY, Maria November 12, 1925 - May 6, 2019 Mom slipped away on a beautiful sunny morning. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in February 2017. Mom is lovingly remembered by her sister Helen Mahylis, daughter Dianne Diercks, her son Buddy, her grandchildren Nicole (Gord), Lee, Andrea (Jeremy), Stephanie (Cory) and Jeff, and the sparkles in her life, her great-grandchildren Chloe, Kieran, Kai, Rylan and Scarlett. Mom graduated from RJH School of Nursing in 1949 and was a highly respected nurse and evening supervisor until her retirement in 1985. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ross Place and VGH for your amazing care of Mom. Soar with the angels Mama. We love you. There will be no service by request. Donations can be made to the RJH Auxiliary.





