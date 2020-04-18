PACHECO, Maria Piedade Maria Piedade immigrated to Canada from Ponta Garca, Sao Miguel, Azores in 1963 to join her husband, Adriano of 58 years, predeceased July 2, 2019. Maria was a kind and gentle woman who loved her family, animals, gardening and to laugh. Her passing comes unexpectedly and she will be sorely missed by her loving family. She is survived by her two children, Julie (Jamie), Joe and grandchildren, Angelina, Jamie (Shannon) and Kimberly. Special thanks to the Saanich Fire Dept., BC Ambulance Service and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for all of their efforts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Cross Parish Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria BC V8N 3X7 in Maria's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020