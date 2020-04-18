Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Piedade Pacheco. View Sign Obituary

PACHECO, Maria Piedade Maria Piedade immigrated to Canada from Ponta Garca, Sao Miguel, Azores in 1963 to join her husband, Adriano of 58 years, predeceased July 2, 2019. Maria was a kind and gentle woman who loved her family, animals, gardening and to laugh. Her passing comes unexpectedly and she will be sorely missed by her loving family. She is survived by her two children, Julie (Jamie), Joe and grandchildren, Angelina, Jamie (Shannon) and Kimberly. Special thanks to the Saanich Fire Dept., BC Ambulance Service and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for all of their efforts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Cross Parish Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria BC V8N 3X7 in Maria's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at







PACHECO, Maria Piedade Maria Piedade immigrated to Canada from Ponta Garca, Sao Miguel, Azores in 1963 to join her husband, Adriano of 58 years, predeceased July 2, 2019. Maria was a kind and gentle woman who loved her family, animals, gardening and to laugh. Her passing comes unexpectedly and she will be sorely missed by her loving family. She is survived by her two children, Julie (Jamie), Joe and grandchildren, Angelina, Jamie (Shannon) and Kimberly. Special thanks to the Saanich Fire Dept., BC Ambulance Service and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for all of their efforts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Cross Parish Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria BC V8N 3X7 in Maria's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close