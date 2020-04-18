Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Teresa Penty. View Sign Obituary

PENTY, Maria Teresa June 20, 1924 - March 31, 2020 Our beloved Mama and Avita, Maria Teresa Penty (Cachot Rocher), passed away peacefully in Victoria on March 31, 2020. Teresin, as she was known in her family, was born the third of four children in 1924 in Reus, Spain, to loving parents Juan and Amparo. In her early youth, the family moved from their native Catalunya to Madrid, where their devotion, strength, and unity saw them through the difficult years of the siege of Madrid during the Spanish Civil War. After the war, Maria Teresa expanded her linguistic skills to become fluent in five languages and served as a national youth leader for Acción Católica. In 1954, she joined her husband Richard in Ontario where she nurtured her five children-Carmen, Martin, Jane, Arthur, and Rosalind-and proudly shared her Spanish culture with them. A kind and warm woman of great intelligence, enormous grace, and compassionate faith, she was a treasured matriarch to her children, grandchildren, and their partners. To her grandchildren she was affectionately known as Avita, a name derived from Avia (grandmother) in her native Catalan. She will be remembered as a generous and listening friend to many in both her church and community. We will miss her and all that she brought to our world. A Funeral Mass will be held at a future date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

