TROZZO, Maria (Ruffolo) May 21, 1929 to March 18, 2019 Born in Mendicino, Italy and immigrated to Victoria in 1959. Predeceased by her husband Guido, survived by son Diego and daughter Ivana (Giovanni Silletta), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at 10:00am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd, Victoria, B.C.
