Our earth-angel passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Victoria B.C., after a short and courageous battle with cancer.



Predeceased by her mother, Marie Schattinger, Maria leaves behind her father John Schattinger, daughter Julie (Warren) of Victoria, son Steven (Leiman) of New York City, and grandchildren Madison, Carter and Ava.



Born in Austria, Maria immigrated to Canada at the age of 6, settled in Regina where she spent her formative years, then to Saskatoon where she raised her two children. In 1986, she moved to Victoria and worked at The Bay for many years.



A loving mother, dotting grandparent, and an amazing friend, Maria was a nurturing soul with a vivacious personality. Maria spent a huge portion of her life caring for beloved family members and animals. Her home often felt “like a zoo” ...and she loved it. Maria had the gift of making everyone she engaged with feel cared for, special, and loved.



Maria took solace knowing she would be reunited with her four-legged friends at the “Rainbow Bridge”, where together they would cross into the Heaven above, undoubtedly dancing merrily to ABBA along the way.



Mom, Nana, Maria, we only cry because we love and miss you deeply.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store