GREENWAY, Marian A. Marian left us early in the A.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2 months short of 98 years. She graduated from the University of Manitoba with a B.A. at the age of 18. When her husband (Walter) was recruited to play goalie for the Flin Flon Bombers, she followed shortly after, working as a legal secretary for prominent lawyer Orson T. Wright. Of note was her court reporting of a murder trial where the defence lawyer John Diefenbaker won vindication for his client. Mom lived and worked in Winnipeg from 1950 to 1985, bringing up a family and making many new friends. Many of us remember her as the Blue Bomber club secretary from 1951 - 1956, which included perks such as box seats at Winnipeg Stadium under the press box at the 55 yard line, and highlighted by her trip to the 1956 Grey Cup in Toronto. She moved to Victoria in 1990 to be close to family, golf, warm weather and all her Pro Pat Legion friends whom she loved dearly. Marian was predeceased by husband Walter in 1985, daughter Maureen in 2009, and grandson Brad in 2010. She is survived by son Bob (Nancy), grandchildren Ailysh (Craig), Devon (Elisa), Nancy, great-grandchildren Cadence, Camryn, Erik, Skyler and Troy. "There is always time and enough money for another cruise." A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pro Pats Legion, 411 Gorge Road East, Victoria, BC from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Tributes and memories can be shared by visiting





5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

