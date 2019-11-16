ATKIN, Marian (nee Jacobson) August 6, 1923 - November 5, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her dear husband Mike, and infant son Gregory. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Lesley, Janice (Shawn) Hobday and step-son Michael; grandchildren Melissa (Joe) and Spencer; great-grandchildren Zada, Pilot, and Milo. Mom loved to play cards, watch the Canucks, Blue Jays, and Curling. She also had a love for gardening. She wants to be remembered for her love of people, her kindness, her sense of humour and her wonderful smile. Mom always told us how lucky she was to have such wonderful daughters... but actually, we were the lucky ones.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019