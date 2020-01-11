Marian Lee at the age of 81 passed away on January 3, 2020 in Parksville BC. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Brothers George and Allan and sister Joyce. Survived by her sisters Lilian (Jack) and Barbra (Ray). Children Randy and Teresa (Mick). Grandchildren Jodie (Rob), Tammy (Jim), Cody (Kelsey). Great grandchildren Cole, Dakota, Cohen, Kenzie and Jagger. Marian was loved by all that knew her and she will be deeply missed. She was a remarkably positive person in life. Marian enjoyed snow skiing and lawn bowling of which she was very involved. Sewing and knitting were also some of her favourite hobbies. She was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb and was happiest in her garden. There will be a celebration of life held for Marian at the Royal Canadian Legion on Veterans Way in Qualicum Beach on Saturday January the 18th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Canadian Diabetic Society.

