BERRY, Marian J. Gordon March 16, 1929 - April 20, 2020 Mom came from proud Scots ancestry. To be a 'Gordon' was to be the best and that was just the way it was. Born in Lloydminster, Sask. where her father and all her uncles were doctors. They enjoyed a good life, having a maid, cook and gardener. Being the youngest kid by 10 years she was very catered too, demanding gravy at every supper which her brother Harry would make. In later years she wondered what was really in that gravy? In 1947 they moved to B.C., she thought she had died and gone to heaven! Graduating from St Paul's Hosp. in '52 then to work in Ladysmith. One of her patients was a cute guy from Nova Scotia. "The best thing about nursing was a cute boyfriend and later a good pension." Well you know where it goes. Marriage, baby#1 David, #2 Glenn in Comox where they owned a gas station. Mom pumping gas while being very pregnant something she never expected doing. To Victoria another gas station and #3 Heather. Mom was done. She wasn't the typical mother; other moms made cookies, she said "you know where the kitchen is." As we got older, we all admired her for going back to work and instilling in us real independence. Her greatest personal achievement was as an artist, she was an incredible painter. Mom and Dad went to Hawaii in '72 and for the next 45 years they were hooked. They then bought waterfront property, built a beautiful house together, spent 35 years enjoying the ocean, the whales and passing boats. Not a bad life. She leaves her sweetheart Gus, David, Heather; predeceased son Glenn, who always made her laugh. Much love Mom. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.