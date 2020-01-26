Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian St. (Kathleen) Godard. View Sign Obituary

ST. GODARD, (Kathleen) Marian January 5, 1939 - December 28, 2019 A very special soul left us in spirit to join the Old Sport who has been patiently waiting for her for many years. Born and raised in Prince Rupert, Marian moved to Victoria to pursue a career in nursing. In 1963 Marian married the love of her life, Don. They had 24 wonderful years together before Don was taken away from us too soon. Carving out a full career at the Royal Jubilee hospital, Marian worked her way up to Head Nurse of Medical Pavilion and eventually made a change and entered the field of Infection Control. Marian became the first Infection Control Liaison at the Jubilee Hospital. She made lifelong friends throughout her nursing career. With an easy laugh, a great sense of humour and an overwhelming abundance of positivity and optimism, Marian touched the lives of everyone who knew her. As her health deteriorated over the last few years, friends were critical in assisting and supporting Marian to stay in her home and be independent. Heartfelt gratitude to all of you, you know who you are… Thank you to the 6th Floor staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for taking good care of Marian periodically over the last few years and to the staff at Victoria General Hospital, specifically the ER and Neurology doctors and nurses. Marian will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her daughter, Susan (Bob), #1 grandson, Jack and her brother, Alan (Marion). For those of us left behind, life will be so empty without her… "onwards and upwards" xo A private family service will be held per request and a celebration of Marian's life will take place at the Penny Farthing Public House in Oak Bay on Thursday, January 30th from 2:00pm-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







ST. GODARD, (Kathleen) Marian January 5, 1939 - December 28, 2019 A very special soul left us in spirit to join the Old Sport who has been patiently waiting for her for many years. Born and raised in Prince Rupert, Marian moved to Victoria to pursue a career in nursing. In 1963 Marian married the love of her life, Don. They had 24 wonderful years together before Don was taken away from us too soon. Carving out a full career at the Royal Jubilee hospital, Marian worked her way up to Head Nurse of Medical Pavilion and eventually made a change and entered the field of Infection Control. Marian became the first Infection Control Liaison at the Jubilee Hospital. She made lifelong friends throughout her nursing career. With an easy laugh, a great sense of humour and an overwhelming abundance of positivity and optimism, Marian touched the lives of everyone who knew her. As her health deteriorated over the last few years, friends were critical in assisting and supporting Marian to stay in her home and be independent. Heartfelt gratitude to all of you, you know who you are… Thank you to the 6th Floor staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for taking good care of Marian periodically over the last few years and to the staff at Victoria General Hospital, specifically the ER and Neurology doctors and nurses. Marian will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her daughter, Susan (Bob), #1 grandson, Jack and her brother, Alan (Marion). For those of us left behind, life will be so empty without her… "onwards and upwards" xo A private family service will be held per request and a celebration of Marian's life will take place at the Penny Farthing Public House in Oak Bay on Thursday, January 30th from 2:00pm-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of choice or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close