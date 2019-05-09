Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna Barresi. View Sign Obituary

BARRESI, Marianna (Urbang) 02-02-1938 to 06-05-2019 Passed away after a long suffering. Marianna was predeceased by her son Frank in 2011. She leaves her husband Salvatore of 56 years, her daughter Elizabeth Barresi, granddaughters Tessa Sanders, Jessie Clement from Victoria and Alyss Barresi from Kansas City. She also leaves her sister Grazia from Vancouver, sister Raffaela from Winnipeg, and sisters Giovanna, Filomena, and brother Antonio from Italy. A mass will be celebrated on May 17 at 2pm at St. Patrick Church, 2060 Haultain Ave. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to a charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 10, 2019

