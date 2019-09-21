Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna (Minella) Marcheluzzo. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

MARCHELUZZO, Marianna (Minella) February 12, 1927 - August 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marianna who passed away in Victoria at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Giuseppe. Survived by daughter, Maria Angela (Rick); son, Franco (Geraldine); grandchildren, Angela, Nick (Rachel), Gianni (Stacey) and Kelly (Rileigh); great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia and another one on the way; sister Bruna in Italy and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. She was born in Selva di Trissino, Vicenza, Italy and came to Victoria with her young daughter in 1957 to join up with her husband who had arrived the previous year. She worked at the Queen Victoria Inn and other jobs but she is most appreciated by her family for being the caring Nonna to her grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful supportive staff at Glenwarren Lodge. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, September 28 at 10AM. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, #106 1001 Cloverdale Avenue, Victoria, B.C. V8X 4C9. Condolences may be offered to the family at







