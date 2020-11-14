RITCHIE, Marianne Isobel November 11, 1945 - November 9, 2020 It is with great sadness I announce the passing of Marianne at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Marianne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Fred Stepchuk, and her two adored Shiba Inu dogs, Rascal and Kimi. Her parents and brother Tom, predeceased her. She also is survived by her cousins Cathy Turner, Sandy McGinn, Anne Robinson and Jim Bowman, all in southern Ontario Marianne was born in Owen Sound Ontario to Jean and Frank Ritchie and lived there until she went to Western University, obtaining a degree in Sociology. At Western she was a founding member of the Western Outing Club and enjoyed lifelong friendships with many of the members. Marianne moved west in 1970 to take a year of Teacher Certification training at the University of Alberta, where she met Fred. They were married in 1973, and lived in Edmonton until 1987. After a brief stay in Whitehorse, Yukon, they moved to Surrey, BC where they lived for 10 years before moving in 1997 to Saanich BC on Vancouver Island. She enjoyed her work as a teacher over the years especially teaching English as a Second language. Marianne retired in 2002. Marianne was passionate about travel, photography and her many dogs over the years. Together with Fred, they travelled to over 60 countries. For Marianne, the highlight of their travels was during 1976-77 when they traveled to Northern Europe and took the Trans Siberian railway to the east coast of Russia. From there they travelled to Japan, HonKong, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India. Then they joined an overland truck trip that took them from Nepal, through northern India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran Turkey and back into Europe. Later Marianne gained great pleasure in planning future trips, doing extensive research to select destinations and the special features that made the trips so enjoyable and interesting. It was not unusual for her to take thousands of pictures per trip and then spend many enjoyable hours editing and assembling them into albums. Marianne was an active member of a small book club being the organizer for almost 20 years. Lately she enjoyed the companionship of a number of ladies playing Mah-jong on Thursday afternoons. Also, for a number of years she enjoyed meeting friends from Edmonton in BC wine country on the Naramata Bench to visit wineries, buy wine and enjoy their companionship. Many thanks to the nurses and staff at the Saanich Community Health Services for providing excellent support throughout Marianne's illness. Also thanks to the Counsellors at the Victoria Hospice. Marianne will be missed by her many friends and remaining family, but she did not want to have a formal memorial. Instead when you have the time and inclination, raise a glass of your favourite beverage and toast the memory of this remarkable woman. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the local SPCA of your choice or to Pancreatic Cancer Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.earthsoption.com