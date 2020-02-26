Marianne O. Hinton (December 11, 1951 - February 22, 2020)
Obituary

Marianne Hinton, 68, of Victoria, BC, died peacefully with her children by her side, on February 22, 2020. She was born in Winnipeg, MB, in 1951, to the late Gerhard & Ellen Friesen.

Marianne is survived by her step-mother, Trudy; her siblings Ellen, Charles (Robyn), and Susanna (Shawn); children Mathew, Michael (Joan) and Mary-Ellen (Michael); her grand-children, Sarah, Sebastian, Marcus, Amelia and Charles; and her wonderful nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephew.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date via First Memorial funeral services.

Donations can be made in Marianne’s honour to the Parkinson Wellness Project.

https://parkinsonwellnessproject.org
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
