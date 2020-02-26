Marianne Hinton, 68, of Victoria, BC, died peacefully with her children by her side, on February 22, 2020. She was born in Winnipeg, MB, in 1951, to the late Gerhard & Ellen Friesen.
Marianne is survived by her step-mother, Trudy; her siblings Ellen, Charles (Robyn), and Susanna (Shawn); children Mathew, Michael (Joan) and Mary-Ellen (Michael); her grand-children, Sarah, Sebastian, Marcus, Amelia and Charles; and her wonderful nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephew.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date via First Memorial funeral services.
Donations can be made in Marianne’s honour to the Parkinson Wellness Project.
https://parkinsonwellnessproject.org
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020