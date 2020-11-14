1/1
Marianne STANKER
June 01, 1939 - November 05, 2020
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Marianne Leona (Lavigne) Stanker, on November 5, 2020. Marianne is survived by her Husband Victor, Children Glenn (Mandy) and Cheryl, her 5 Grandchildren Dallas, Dylan, Spencer, Hayden & Natasha and her two brothers Roy and Orville. Born in Melita, Manitoba the Lavigne family settled in Cedar, BC when she was 9. Marianne started her career in newspaper advertising at the Nanaimo Free Press. She was then swept off her feet on a blind date in 1963 by a worldly sailor from the visiting ship HMCS Antigonish. She then moved to Esquimalt in 1965 where she began a very long career with the Times-Colonist Newspaper. Victor and Marianne married in 1966 and settled permanently in Esquimalt, BC.

Marianne was an absolutely wonderful military wife who managed to raise our children on her own most of the time and kept up our home while Victor was at sea. In retirement, Marianne and Victor enjoyed many wonderful vacations together and enjoyed a lot of time with family and friends.

in lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Alzheimer's Society and/or the BC Cancer Agency. Many thanks to the wonderfully caring staff in the Palliative Care Ward at the Jubilee Hospital. Special thanks to Sandra, Cecil and Brenda for all your support. Please note that due to Covid, there will be no service.

Rest in Peace Marianne, you are so loved and forever in our hearts.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
