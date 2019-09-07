Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ackerman. View Sign Obituary

Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Ispas, AB, Mom grew up in Vernon, then moved to Victoria where she met and married Clarence (deceased). Together they raised David (Marlene), Richard (Ann), Gordon (deceased) and Judi. She is further survived by her sister Lena (Byron) and grandchildren Karen, Shari, Heather, Todd, Brett and Evan, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fondly loved by Marlene's children Tammy, Vickie, and Dawn. She was a wonderful mother who provided a loving home. Dinner wasn't dinner unless there was a bowl of perogies on the table. Mom enjoyed travelling, dancing and playing cards with friends. Later in life she met Jack, and they spent many happy times together. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Mom.

Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Ispas, AB, Mom grew up in Vernon, then moved to Victoria where she met and married Clarence (deceased). Together they raised David (Marlene), Richard (Ann), Gordon (deceased) and Judi. She is further survived by her sister Lena (Byron) and grandchildren Karen, Shari, Heather, Todd, Brett and Evan, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fondly loved by Marlene's children Tammy, Vickie, and Dawn. She was a wonderful mother who provided a loving home. Dinner wasn't dinner unless there was a bowl of perogies on the table. Mom enjoyed travelling, dancing and playing cards with friends. Later in life she met Jack, and they spent many happy times together. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Mom. Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close