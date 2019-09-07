Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Ispas, AB, Mom grew up in Vernon, then moved to Victoria where she met and married Clarence (deceased). Together they raised David (Marlene), Richard (Ann), Gordon (deceased) and Judi. She is further survived by her sister Lena (Byron) and grandchildren Karen, Shari, Heather, Todd, Brett and Evan, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fondly loved by Marlene's children Tammy, Vickie, and Dawn. She was a wonderful mother who provided a loving home. Dinner wasn't dinner unless there was a bowl of perogies on the table. Mom enjoyed travelling, dancing and playing cards with friends. Later in life she met Jack, and they spent many happy times together. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019