GREEN, Marie Bidstrup (née Bovbjerg) It is with great sadness the family of Marie Bidstrup Green (née Bovbjerg), 87, announce her sudden passing on October 31st, 2020, in Victoria, B.C. Marie was born in Drumheller, Alberta and raised on a farm in the nearby Dalum community. She attended high school in Drumheller and graduated from Camrose Lutheran College. While working at a printing company in Calgary, she met her future husband, Morris, who was completing his seminary training at a church where she was organist. They married in her home church in Dalum. Their family grew with the births of Lois in Saskatoon, David in Winnipeg, Marlys in Regina and the addition of Loren in Winnipeg. After serving in different parishes over the years, the family moved to Salmon Arm, B.C. in 1972. There, Marie taught piano lessons, played organ at Deo Lutheran Church and other churches, worked with special needs children, and supervised school playground breaks. She continued to live in Salmon Arm after Morris' death in 1992, moving to Victoria in 2014. She was predeceased by her husband, Morris, her parents Soren and Ellen Bovbjerg, and her brother Einer. She is survived by her children Lois, David (Aggie), Marlys (Mike) and Loren, her grandchildren Caitlyn (Shawn), Marissa (Andrew), Shanae, Graham, great-grandchild Natalie, sister Helga Madsen and numerous nephews and nieces. We will all miss her humour, love of life, and ability to find the positive. Marie was the light to so many and the family appreciates all the fond memories expressed to them during this time. A Funeral Services was held on Thursday, November 05, 2020, at The Lutheran Church of the Cross at 10:30 a.m. (PDT). Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the service was private. To access a recording of the service please visit Lutheranvictoria.ca
. In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Lutheran World Relief. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.