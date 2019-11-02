Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Joceline Chartier. View Sign Obituary

CHARTIER, Marie Joceline "Joyce" February 25, 1937 - Montmartre, Saskatchewan October 25, 2019 - Qualicum Beach, B.C. Marie Joceline Chartier left us to be with the Lord, on October 25, 2019, at the age of 82. "Joyce" was the youngest of twelve children, born to William and Christiana O'Shaughnessy in Montmartre, Sask. The family moved to Regina, Sask., in 1947. Joyce relocated to Victoria, B.C., in 1978 and was employed with the B.C. Government until her retirement in 2000. Joyce is survived by two sons; Greg Gordon and Paul Gordon (Judy Dunlop) and one daughter, Susette Larke (Clarence Duits), three grandsons; Kris Gordon, Joshua Gordon, and Rory Lambert; and two great-granddaughters; Zoie Gordon and Ruby Gordon. Also survived by brothers, Ray O'Shaughnessy (Regina, Sk.) and Gus O'Shaughnessy (Burlington, Ont.), and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. Joyce is predeceased by her siblings, Jean, Charles, Germaine, Lucille, Terry, Rose-Marie and Yvette, as well as her beloved grandson, Braydon Gordon. Joyce loved gardening and music and brought many gatherings to life with her piano/organ and singing talents. We will forever hear her singing "Release Me" and "Tiny Bubbles". She also had a witty sense of humour, which was second to none! She was a strong force who knew how to "work hard and play hard" and never let anything get in her way. Joyce passed away peacefully and comfortably, with her family by her side, singing out to "Hallelujah". She was definitely one of a kind! The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude and thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and care aids, who provided such excellent care and support to our mom throughout her illness. There will be no service at Joyce's request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice is appreciated.





