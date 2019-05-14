Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Wiwcharuk) Moss. View Sign Obituary

Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2019. Marie was born on January 4th, 1926 in rural Saskatchewan to Alex and Anne Wiwcharuk. She was one of a large Ukrainian family of 10 children: brothers Steve, Mike, Nick, Wasyl, Sidney, Daniel and sisters Pearl, Anne and Alexandra. She met and married the love of her life Robert Moss who pre-deceased her in 2015. They were blessed with 4 children Leonard (Dianne), Brenda (Gregory), Donald (Sharon), David (Teresa). She was pre-deceased by Leonard in 2006 and Brenda in 2019. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, Kim (Vince), Renee (Ariel), Chantelle, Shane (Ashley), Brittany, Catherine (Matt), Michelle (Spencer), Elizabeth. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Kylie, Georgia, Marian, Bethany, Callum, Malia and Ella. Robert and Marie moved to Vancouver Island to "retire" in 1972 and discovered their love of golf which led them to their love of their 5th wheel trailer and many fun times down south. They eventually retired fully at Arbutus Ridge and enjoyed many years of golf and good times returning to Victoria in their elder years. Marie had recently moved into Amica on the Gorge and was enjoying her new home and new friends. She loved to dress up and was never without her signature red lipstick. Mom drew her strength from her Faith in God and Family. We will miss her greatly. Heaven just gained another Guardian Angel.



Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 2pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.

Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2019. Marie was born on January 4th, 1926 in rural Saskatchewan to Alex and Anne Wiwcharuk. She was one of a large Ukrainian family of 10 children: brothers Steve, Mike, Nick, Wasyl, Sidney, Daniel and sisters Pearl, Anne and Alexandra. She met and married the love of her life Robert Moss who pre-deceased her in 2015. They were blessed with 4 children Leonard (Dianne), Brenda (Gregory), Donald (Sharon), David (Teresa). She was pre-deceased by Leonard in 2006 and Brenda in 2019. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, Kim (Vince), Renee (Ariel), Chantelle, Shane (Ashley), Brittany, Catherine (Matt), Michelle (Spencer), Elizabeth. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Kylie, Georgia, Marian, Bethany, Callum, Malia and Ella. Robert and Marie moved to Vancouver Island to "retire" in 1972 and discovered their love of golf which led them to their love of their 5th wheel trailer and many fun times down south. They eventually retired fully at Arbutus Ridge and enjoyed many years of golf and good times returning to Victoria in their elder years. Marie had recently moved into Amica on the Gorge and was enjoying her new home and new friends. She loved to dress up and was never without her signature red lipstick. Mom drew her strength from her Faith in God and Family. We will miss her greatly. Heaven just gained another Guardian Angel.Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 2pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Published in The Times Colonist from May 14 to May 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close