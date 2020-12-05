After a short battle with cancer, Lise passed away December 5, 2019, just before her 70th birthday. Predeceased by her parents, Jeanne-d'Arc Hudon and Guy Jobin, she is survived by her partner of 42 years, Paul Feldman, stepchildren Hilary (Douglas) and Dan (Stacey), granddaughters Hannah and Rosalie, sisters Christiane and Sylvie, brothers Gaston and Marc, as well as nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Québec City, Lise moved to Ottawa where she worked at CBC. She and Paul moved to Victoria in 1996. Lise was an elegant and vivacious person who loved art, yoga, good food, and conversation. She is missed by those who knew her, including a network of friends in Victoria.



