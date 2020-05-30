TURRALL, Marie (Cecile), nee Loiselle On 18 May 2020 Cecile, 98 years of age passed of natural causes at Cairnsmore Place, Duncan. Auntie "C" was born 10 November 1921 in Regina. She worked as Secretary to the Commodore for the British Navy, Halifax. In the 60's she was Awarded Top Sales for AGF in Toronto. In the 70's Auntie worked in the financial field in Victoria. Auntie travelled extensively, liked downhill skiing, sailing, boating, and was an avid bridge player, who became dedicated to helping others through Zonta-Victoria Club. Auntie had a zest for life and exuberance that was infectious. Heartfelt thanks to all the Staff of the Priory in Langford and Cairnsmore Place Duncan. The Love and Care shown to Auntie "C" is very much appreciated. Auntie Cecile is survived by nephew Les Badham (Corrine) and sons Geoffrey and Gerred, niece Louise (John) Vandernagel and daughters Nicole (Darin) and family, Carolyn (Jordan) and family, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, Auntie "C's" Celebration of Life will take place when permitted, at the Central Baptist Church, 833 Pandora Ave., Victoria, BC V8W 1P2. In lieu of flowers donations in Auntie's name to the Central Baptist Church would be appreciated.