SIMMONS, Marie Vaughan June 23, 1921 - August 12, 2019 At the tender age of 98 with recent gradual decline, it is with sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Vaughan Simmons. Predeceased by her husband Ed, and daughter Diane. She is survived by brother Don Beale, son Doug, and her grandchildren Brad and Shauna. In her youth she enjoyed a banking career, acting, piano, many cruises exploring the world, weekend family outings to East Sooke, and volunteer work. A big thank you to the staff at The Heights for their incredible long term care. Memorial service Tuesday, August 20 at First Memorial on Fort Street.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019