KEEFE, Marilyn Anne (Van Alstyne) 1932 - 2019 Marilyn of Victoria, passed away on November 5, 2019 with family at her side after a brief illness at the age 87. Marnie is survived by her loving husband Ralph, siblings Carol and Dave, children and their spouses Linda and Mike, Barrie and Lori, Loreen and Ken and Brian, and her grandchildren, Cameron, Carrie, Brodi, Breanna, Bifen and Jesse, and a great-grandchild, Ayden. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna Van Alstyne and Asa Van Alstyne, sibling Bill, and grandson, Michael. Marnie was known for her spunky personality, generosity, love of learning, belief in social justice, and openness to diversity. She was passionate about music, singing with various choirs throughout her life and the Good News Choir in her later years. Marnie was an accomplished pianist and could rarely pass a keyboard without playing a tune. She had a strong family focus and loved spending time with her grandchildren be it watching a soccer game, listening to a living room concert, or chatting with them about their accomplishments & newest adventures. "We love & miss you Mom". In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019