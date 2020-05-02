MacDONALD, Marilyn Diane (nee Thorogood) May 29, 1940 - April 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Marilyn. Predeceased by her parents Clifford (1998), Thora (2000) and daughter Jolayne (2006). She is survived by Jim and their children Gayle (Randy), Cheryl (Donna), Ken, Wendy (Geoff), Heather, Bev; her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was the eldest of seven children and is survived by her siblings Jim (Sharon), Corinne, David, Richard (Tracy), Douglas (Tammy) and Debbie (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born in Calgary, AB and moved throughout the province making many friends along the way before settling in Victoria, BC. She was always involved in the community she was living in and enjoyed volunteering with organizations she had a passion for. Marilyn loved her family and her face would light up whenever she saw them. She enjoyed spending time playing cards, especially canasta, dice or whatever everyone could play together. She was always excited to share her favorite stories of traveling and to pass along her talent for decorating. She was a fantastic cook and could pull together a dinner for 2 or a banquet for 50 with ease. More importantly, she had the ability to bring everyone together to laugh and create memories in the kitchen with her. Marilyn was the Queen of crafts! She loved to do and teach every kind of craft and was always excited to teach you the newest one she had just learned. Marilyn will be remembered lovingly by those who had the opportunity to know her and we will miss her laughter, her stories and her humming while she worked. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the staff at the Priory Long Term Care for their kind support during her stay. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Priory through gvef.org A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.