Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Anglican Church
2928 Eastdowne Rd
Victoria, BC
BERRY, Marilyn Elizabeth Born 17 August 1929 in Regina SK, died 11 October 2019 in Victoria BC. Marilyn was predeceased by her father, Ernest William Berry and her mother, Bell McCrae. She worked at Pacific Naval Laboratory and then in London UK following which Marilyn worked as a reference librarian at UVic for many years. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, 23 October 2019 at St. Philip Anglican Church, 2928 Eastdowne Rd, Victoria. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
