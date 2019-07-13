STANCOMBE, Marilyn Joan May 31, 1936 - June 16, 2019 Marilyn "Joan" passed away in her home in Esquimalt, BC on June 16, 2019. Joan was born on May 31, 1936 in Esquimalt. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert (1980), Elizabeth (1991) and her cousin Alan (2019). Joan is survived by her cousins Gary Crowe (Bharbara), Shirley Sjoberg (Nils), Mary Baker (Barrie), and Alan's wife Tina Conlan. She was a dearly loved "auntie" to all her cousins' children and grandchildren. Joan will also be missed by her friends and close-knit neighbourhood community. Joan lived her whole life in Esquimalt, where her father was the police chief. She had a long and rewarding career with the City of Victoria working in many departments including Health and Parks. Joan was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years. She was an avid bowler. Her greatest pleasure was in spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society #101-1537 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8T 4Y2 Condolences may be offered to the family at www.McCallGardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019