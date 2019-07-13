Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Joan Stancombe. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

STANCOMBE, Marilyn Joan May 31, 1936 - June 16, 2019 Marilyn "Joan" passed away in her home in Esquimalt, BC on June 16, 2019. Joan was born on May 31, 1936 in Esquimalt. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert (1980), Elizabeth (1991) and her cousin Alan (2019). Joan is survived by her cousins Gary Crowe (Bharbara), Shirley Sjoberg (Nils), Mary Baker (Barrie), and Alan's wife Tina Conlan. She was a dearly loved "auntie" to all her cousins' children and grandchildren. Joan will also be missed by her friends and close-knit neighbourhood community. Joan lived her whole life in Esquimalt, where her father was the police chief. She had a long and rewarding career with the City of Victoria working in many departments including Health and Parks. Joan was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years. She was an avid bowler. Her greatest pleasure was in spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society #101-1537 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8T 4Y2 Condolences may be offered to the family at







STANCOMBE, Marilyn Joan May 31, 1936 - June 16, 2019 Marilyn "Joan" passed away in her home in Esquimalt, BC on June 16, 2019. Joan was born on May 31, 1936 in Esquimalt. She was predeceased by her parents Gilbert (1980), Elizabeth (1991) and her cousin Alan (2019). Joan is survived by her cousins Gary Crowe (Bharbara), Shirley Sjoberg (Nils), Mary Baker (Barrie), and Alan's wife Tina Conlan. She was a dearly loved "auntie" to all her cousins' children and grandchildren. Joan will also be missed by her friends and close-knit neighbourhood community. Joan lived her whole life in Esquimalt, where her father was the police chief. She had a long and rewarding career with the City of Victoria working in many departments including Health and Parks. Joan was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years. She was an avid bowler. Her greatest pleasure was in spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society #101-1537 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8T 4Y2 Condolences may be offered to the family at www.McCallGardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close