Marilyn Joan Whitehead
WHITEHEAD, Marilyn Joan March 13, 1948 - October 15, 2020 Marilyn passed peacefully. She will be remembered by her son, granddaughter, 2 brothers and their wives, 5 cousins and other family members. She was predeceased by her son Michael. She grew up in the Prospect Lake area, and in her final years she called Esquimalt home. Marilyn was artistic using various modalities to express her talents. Thank you to her long time friend Barb. No service by request. Rest in Peace.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
