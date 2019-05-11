Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Lucille Wargo. View Sign In Memoriam

WARGO, Marilyn Lucille December 23, 1953 – May 12, 2011 Kindness I shall pass through this world but once. If, therefore, there be any Kindness I can show, Or any good thing I can do, Let me do it now; Let me not defer or neglect it, For I shall not pass this way again. - Grellet Your warm, loving and gentle manner and kindness are missed and will never be forgotten. Your extraordinary bravery and courage continue to serve as an example to us all. You will live on forever in our minds and our hearts. We will always love you. Your loving husband, family, close friends and work associates…





WARGO, Marilyn Lucille December 23, 1953 – May 12, 2011 Kindness I shall pass through this world but once. If, therefore, there be any Kindness I can show, Or any good thing I can do, Let me do it now; Let me not defer or neglect it, For I shall not pass this way again. - Grellet Your warm, loving and gentle manner and kindness are missed and will never be forgotten. Your extraordinary bravery and courage continue to serve as an example to us all. You will live on forever in our minds and our hearts. We will always love you. Your loving husband, family, close friends and work associates… Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close