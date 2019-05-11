WARGO, Marilyn Lucille December 23, 1953 – May 12, 2011 Kindness I shall pass through this world but once. If, therefore, there be any Kindness I can show, Or any good thing I can do, Let me do it now; Let me not defer or neglect it, For I shall not pass this way again. - Grellet Your warm, loving and gentle manner and kindness are missed and will never be forgotten. Your extraordinary bravery and courage continue to serve as an example to us all. You will live on forever in our minds and our hearts. We will always love you. Your loving husband, family, close friends and work associates…
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019