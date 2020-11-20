CONVEY, Marilynne It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our mother, grandmother and wife Marilynne Convey. She is survived by her husband Paul, the one great love of her life, and married for 57 years. She leaves behind her children Cindy (Frank), Shawna (Martin) and Krista (Donovan), her grandchildren Emma, Aiden, Matthew and Grace, and her faithful 4-legged companion Sadie. She dearly loved them all and was so proud to be called 'Mar', mom and gramma. Her passing leaves a big void in their lives and she is, and will be dearly missed. Marilynne had a zest for life and endless energy. Even in her last days she was busy baking, eating out at her favorite places (i.e. The Village and Shine), playing bridge and quilting. She was an avid curler, amazing cook, gardener and volunteer with several organizations. Marilynne's career began as a nurse in Ontario where she graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, and received her Masters of Nursing from UBC in 1993. She worked for the VON, and found her passion in seniors care. Marilynne's greatest contribution to health care of the elderly was a result of her vision and creation of a model care facility, Heritage Woods, in the Western Communities. Her passionate work will continue to have an enormous impact on eldercare. Marilynne retired from Island Health Authority in the mid 2000's. Marilynne had many friends who will dearly miss her. Her beloved bridge group which lovingly coined her 'Marilynne freakin Stewart' as she always had things decorated just right and served amazing culinary creations. Her adored curling teams which kept her active and having great laughs, and her many friends in the walking/running group. Marilynne was also an avid volunteer at many organizations where she felt she could give back to her community, including the Government House museum and café, the CB55 senior's activity center, Abkhazi Garden, and the Point Ellice heritage house. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel and try new things. Marilynne had a serious shoe-fetish and would always buy at least one pair of shoes on every adventure. Marilynne was also a confirmed 'foodie' and shared this love with her family and friends. Her grandchildren have wonderful memories of cooking classes, food tours and baking in her kitchen. Marilynne and Paul often took time for themselves and for the past 33 years frequented their favourite spot Yellow Point Lodge. As many of you are aware, Marilynne was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia five years ago but it did not slow her down. She became an avid spokesperson for the Aplastic Anemia Association and volunteered much of her time to lead the nurse education program and attend the Haematology conferences. As she depended on donated blood, she became a big proponent for others to give blood. Many thanks to the caring nurses (Megan and Beverly) and Dr Colin who spent Marilynne's last hours with her as the family was not allowed to visit. Thank you to all the family, friends and neighbours for their incredible support shown by reaching out, offering condolences, bringing over food and simply just been there for Paul and the girls. It is very much appreciated. Due to the current socialization restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled as soon as possible and likely in the New Year. Please consider donating to the aplastic anemia association in Marilynne's name (www.aamac.ca
), and/ or making an appointment to donate blood (www.blood.ca
). Marilynne would have been so appreciative and thankful - you will be honouring Marilynne and literally saving others lives. Please share your condolences and memories of Marilynne at www.earthsoption.com.