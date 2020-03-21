MOCCIA, Mario Guerino Mario passed away March 11, 2020, in Victoria, BC. He was born on January 29, 1944, in Bagnoli del Trigno, Campobasso, Italia. Mario is survived by his wife, Margaret, his daughters Patrizia (Devon) and Fiorella (Tyler); grandchildren Matteo and Sofia; and sister-in-law Lucia. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Mario immigrated to Canada with his mother, Carolina, in 1956. He was a celebrated pastry chef who baked for many dignitaries and took pride in his many businesses. His greatest pleasures were spending time with his family and Italian music. A Celebration of Life will be postponed and held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020