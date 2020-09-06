VELAZQUEZ, Mario Gustavo Velazquez Rojas It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mario Gustavo Velazquez Rojas on Saturday, August 22, 2020 while at Saanich Peninsula Hospital after a brief, but valiant, fight with cancer. He is survived by his adult children, Melissa and Mario Jr. in Mexico City and his beloved Malena in Victoria. He leaves to mourn his siblings: Marisela, Rebeca, Victor, and Rodolfo, along with the Wilton, Ritchie, and Kemp families. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in his name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com