1/
Mario Gustavo Velazquez Rojas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VELAZQUEZ, Mario Gustavo Velazquez Rojas It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mario Gustavo Velazquez Rojas on Saturday, August 22, 2020 while at Saanich Peninsula Hospital after a brief, but valiant, fight with cancer. He is survived by his adult children, Melissa and Mario Jr. in Mexico City and his beloved Malena in Victoria. He leaves to mourn his siblings: Marisela, Rebeca, Victor, and Rodolfo, along with the Wilton, Ritchie, and Kemp families. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in his name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved