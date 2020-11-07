1/1
ALSBURY, Marion Allan (nee Burns) The family of Marion Allan Alsbury (nee Burns) is sad to announce her passing on November 2, 2020. Marion was born in Kirkintillock, Scotland on September 9, 1925. She came with her family to Canada as a wee baby in 1926. They settled on the lower mainland. She graduated Normal School and taught for several years before her marriage to James John Alsbury in 1947. Together they raised three children in Burnaby while running a cut flower nursery during the first ten years. Following that Marion worked in a flower shop. She loved flowers and always grew beautiful gardens. They spent many years golfing, camping and fishing. In retirement they travelled to many places throughout the world. Hawaii being a special destination. In 1969 a holiday home was built on Galiano where they moved in retirement. Marion was predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents Tom & Jean Burns, brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Jean and Margaret. She is survived by her daughter Diane Klaui (Peter) of Galiano, son Jim (Lois) of Comox, and son Bob of Galiano; three grandchildren: Brooke (Mark) of Whitehorse, Michelle (David) of Darc'y and Mike (Ellemere) of Courtenay; five great grandchildren: Seth, Cove, Linaya, William and Ari. She is also survived by her brother Bob of Brooks, Alberta, God-daughter Janet McMurray of Courtenay and many nieces and nephews and their families. The family thanks the staff of Saanichton Peninsula Hospital for their compassionate care in her final days. Thanks also to the Galiano Health Care Centre for their help over the past several years. Cremation and private internment on Galiano Island. A gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends to honour Marion's life. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
