TOM, Marion Alphonse January 7, 1958 (Ahousat, BC) - May 14, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by her mother Dora (nee Louie) Murphy; siblings Stella, Rosita, James George; grandparents Thomas and Columba (nee Swan) Louie; she is survived and will be missed by sons Thomas Louie, Christopher Jr., Don; Father Chief Ronnie George; siblings Francis and Greg Louie, Annie and Carrie George, Ron George Jr.; 6 grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends. With a humility appreciated by all that knew her, Marion was an avid reader and life skills coach who pursued her own ongoing journey all the while inspiring and helping others on their path. With a strong heart, her kind, loving, caring, generous nature will be remembered by all. Both Prayers 7pm Friday May 17 and Funeral 9:30am Saturday May 18, 2019 will be held at Pauquichan Hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019