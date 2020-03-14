Marion E. Dumbreck

DUMBRECK, Marion E. (nee Forsyth) Marion died unexpectedly on March 6, 2020. She was predeceased on January 10, 2020 by Adam, her loving husband of 58 years and many years ago, by their infant son Craig. She is survived by her daughters, Elinor Peloza and Louise McDonald as well as five grandchildren and her sister, Irene Davie (Ross Rygh). A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC, on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
