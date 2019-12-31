Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion J. ANDREWS. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce our dear mum, Marion Jenny Andrews, 95, passed away peacefully on Dec 16th after a long and amazing life. Marion was born and raised in Victoria. Her fondest memories were of growing up on Avebury Ave and many years spent in Cordova Bay with the Andrews clan. From summers in Genoa Bay to New Years Eve at the Chinese Village with their gang, mum loved life! Marion was a member of the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. She was honoured for being on the 1949 woman's basketball team, who along with her sister Florence Kennedy, brought the first Canadian Woman's Basketball Championship to Victoria. After raising three children at their Victoria Ave home Marion shifted her focus becoming Coordinator of the Curling & Social Lounge at Oak Bay Rec Centre and was one of the founding members of the Oak Bay Ladies Curling Club. Always willing to lend a hand Marion was asked to head the Oak Bay Senior Citizens Centre where she absolutely enjoyed planning activities and fabulous trips for the seniors. Whether it was a bus trip up island or an adventure to China or Portugal, Marion was always a special part of every adventure. She was also an avid golfer at Royal Colwood, later becoming president of the Ladies Club at Cordova Bay Golf Course. She had many great friends in her ladies knitting group and loved to play bridge, though she was the first to say she wasn't very good at it! Predeceased by her brother Archie and sister Florence Kennedy, husband George (Porky) Andrews and son Scott. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Janet and partner Michael Sheane, son Wayne, sister Catherine(Wally) Douglas, cousins and all her nieces, nephews and their children.



We loved you so much Mum, your gentle spirit, keen wit and warm heart will live on forever.



At Marion's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to 3250 Walfred Place Victoria BC V9C4M4.

It is with profound sadness that we announce our dear mum, Marion Jenny Andrews, 95, passed away peacefully on Dec 16th after a long and amazing life. Marion was born and raised in Victoria. Her fondest memories were of growing up on Avebury Ave and many years spent in Cordova Bay with the Andrews clan. From summers in Genoa Bay to New Years Eve at the Chinese Village with their gang, mum loved life! Marion was a member of the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. She was honoured for being on the 1949 woman's basketball team, who along with her sister Florence Kennedy, brought the first Canadian Woman's Basketball Championship to Victoria. After raising three children at their Victoria Ave home Marion shifted her focus becoming Coordinator of the Curling & Social Lounge at Oak Bay Rec Centre and was one of the founding members of the Oak Bay Ladies Curling Club. Always willing to lend a hand Marion was asked to head the Oak Bay Senior Citizens Centre where she absolutely enjoyed planning activities and fabulous trips for the seniors. Whether it was a bus trip up island or an adventure to China or Portugal, Marion was always a special part of every adventure. She was also an avid golfer at Royal Colwood, later becoming president of the Ladies Club at Cordova Bay Golf Course. She had many great friends in her ladies knitting group and loved to play bridge, though she was the first to say she wasn't very good at it! Predeceased by her brother Archie and sister Florence Kennedy, husband George (Porky) Andrews and son Scott. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Janet and partner Michael Sheane, son Wayne, sister Catherine(Wally) Douglas, cousins and all her nieces, nephews and their children.We loved you so much Mum, your gentle spirit, keen wit and warm heart will live on forever.At Marion's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to 3250 Walfred Place Victoria BC V9C4M4. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close