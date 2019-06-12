Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion J. Schmidt. View Sign Obituary

SCHMIDT, Marion J. December 19, 1934 - May 8, 2019 After a rewarding life including a measure of pain and suffering, Marion's life continues in heaven with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. She left this world May 8, at the Victoria General Hospital. She saw the first rays of light and life in Cold Lake AB., to be the first baby of Gus and Annie Turigan. Summerland BC. Became the family"s new home. Here Marion enjoyed life, worked summers in packing houses and completing her grade 13. A move to Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital followed. There she trained and graduated as an Xray technician in 1957. By 1960 a young man had caught her fancy and in 1961 Marion Jean became the beautiful bride of Fred Schmidt, beginning a loving 57 year marriage, richly rewarded by God. Predeceased by both parents, baby Schmidt, a younger sister Betty and niece Debby. She Is survived by her loving husband Fred Schmidt, nieces Tina and Brenda, family and friends. Her main Interest always was, first and foremost, serving God in various capacities of her local church including Pioneer Girls. "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord" was Marion's watchword. Sewing, quilting, flowers and gardening came next. Oh, yes and the cat, Smoky. She will be missed by all! A celebration of Marion's life is planned for Saturday, June 15, 1:30 pm at Westside Bible Church, 3331 Wishart Rd. Colwood. Donations can be made in Marion's memory to A.G.C. 1500 Kerns Rd, Burlington, ON. L7P 3A7, and designated gift to, "REFUGEE SPONSORSHIP."





