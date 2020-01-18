Guest Book View Sign Obituary

REID, Marion Jane (Shamray) 1922 - 2020 Our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Hamiota, Manitoba on December 20, 1922, Marion was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2007. They were married for 64 years. She was also predeceased by her parents Michael and Rose Shamray, five sisters and two brothers. She will be lovingly remembered by daughters Wilma Keepence (Jason Ferguson) and Margaret Hoyt (Bill). Mom adored her granddaughter Sarah Oughtred (Bill) and grandson Ryan Hoyt (Jessica) and cherished all the times she spent with her great grandchildren, Owen, Emily, Dawson, Noah and Taylor. Marion enjoyed a long and active life. She was a well-respected supervisor for B.C. Medical until her retirement, an expert baker and cook, golfer, curler, gardener, seamstress, hostess, world traveller, sports enthusiast and avid bridge player. Family meant everything to Mom. She had a very loving, caring and positive influence on all our lives. Her continual kindness and generosity to her family and friends were an inspiration to all. We have so many wonderful memories to treasure. "The loss is immeasurable, but also immeasurable is the love left behind." A private family gathering will be held.





