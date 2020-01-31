Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Joyce Woiblet. View Sign Obituary

WOIBLET, Marion Joyce June 8, 1930 - January 22, 2020 Marion was born in London, England but lived most of her adult life in Canada. She was predeceased by her parents and twin sister 'Paul' . They were a close family living through the hardships of wartime Britain but managed to retain the qualities of social awareness, sharing and kindness. These Marion retained throughout her life. Marion had a fulfilling career with Crease Harman, Barristers and Solicitors, in Victoria until her retirement. She was an active member of the Girl Guide movement in England and Canada. This fitted with her love of the outdoors and active lifestyle that contributed to her wellbeing in later years. She was an ardent bowler, both ten pin and later lawn bowling where she was quietly competitive. In addition, Marion was an 'ace' at Mahjong and Cribbage. Other endearing aspects included her love of an evening Scotch and her inability to master cooking. Marion never married but had many cherished friendships throughout her life. However her deep love and compassion was reserved for 'all creatures great and small' especially bears. Her face would light up with joy when talking about or having contact with her special friends and their unreserved love. Above all Marion was a GIVER. Marion spent her final weeks at the RJH Hospice and it is with thanks to the Hospice staff and volunteers for their gentle loving care, companionship and support that enabled Marion to find peace and happiness at the end of a life well lived. A Celebration of Life for Marion will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, 2190 Harlow Dr.





WOIBLET, Marion Joyce June 8, 1930 - January 22, 2020 Marion was born in London, England but lived most of her adult life in Canada. She was predeceased by her parents and twin sister 'Paul' . They were a close family living through the hardships of wartime Britain but managed to retain the qualities of social awareness, sharing and kindness. These Marion retained throughout her life. Marion had a fulfilling career with Crease Harman, Barristers and Solicitors, in Victoria until her retirement. She was an active member of the Girl Guide movement in England and Canada. This fitted with her love of the outdoors and active lifestyle that contributed to her wellbeing in later years. She was an ardent bowler, both ten pin and later lawn bowling where she was quietly competitive. In addition, Marion was an 'ace' at Mahjong and Cribbage. Other endearing aspects included her love of an evening Scotch and her inability to master cooking. Marion never married but had many cherished friendships throughout her life. However her deep love and compassion was reserved for 'all creatures great and small' especially bears. Her face would light up with joy when talking about or having contact with her special friends and their unreserved love. Above all Marion was a GIVER. Marion spent her final weeks at the RJH Hospice and it is with thanks to the Hospice staff and volunteers for their gentle loving care, companionship and support that enabled Marion to find peace and happiness at the end of a life well lived. A Celebration of Life for Marion will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, 2190 Harlow Dr. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close