It is with heavy hearts we announce our mother Marion has passed away in Edmonton. Predeceased by her parents Lemuel and Annie Evelyn Roberts, her brother Donald, and her husband Eoin, Marion's passing marks the end of an era. Left to remember the love and laughter we shared with her are sons Steve (Carolle), Dave, Arthur (Janet, Rita), Mike (Mary), and Eoin, plus grandchildren Corinne, Emily, Natasha, Eoin, and Taylor, great grandkids Liam and Felix, and many other relatives she often visited in Alberta, BC, Ontario, Québec, and the US.



Marion had a happy childhood in Calgary and studied Honours Math at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. Here she met her husband, mathematician Eoin Laird Whitney. After following a nomadic academic path through Canada and the US, the growing family finally settled in Edmonton in 1957. At age 39 Marion was suddenly widowed with five sons to raise - a challenge she managed with grace, ingenuity, and patience. She believed that travel was beneficial to mind, body, and spirit and would regularly pack the boys up and head off - camping, driving, visiting across Canada and the US. Marion also loved to learn, passing that drive on to her sons and taking up such interests as French, music and history as an older adult.



Marion spent much of the last ten years in Victoria, with frequent visits to Alberta and beyond, staying engaged with her sons and all of her extended family. She will be missed, but her memory will live on with all of us.



We are planning a celebration of life for 2021. For information: g7h3w4@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to a local heart fund.



