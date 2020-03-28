SPILLETTE, Marion Marguerite (nee Smith) 1929 - 2020 Marion passed away on the first day of Spring, March 19, 2020, in Victoria, BC. She was born on November 24, 1929, in Guelph, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Jack, in 2004 and her son Peter, in 2008. Marion is survived by her son Joel and her daughter Carol; grandchildren Allen (Carmen), Christopher, Ali (Christopher), Dylan (Shellby), Robin, and Wynoah; great-grandchildren Jack, and George; daughter-in-law Jill (Tim), and many close friends and extended family. Marion was born and raised in Guelph, Ontario. She graduated from MacDonald Hall at the University of Guelph, in 1949. She married Jack in 1951 and they moved to Newmarket and raised a family. Marion was a homemaker and active member of the community, volunteering for the York County Hospital women's auxiliary and other charities. Marion's sparkle and fun-loving personality brought family and friends together throughout her entire life. Her passion for travel took her on many international adventures; she was an engaging story teller and had a generous spirit. Marion and Jack moved to Victoria in 2001, where she enjoyed the arts, music and anything related to fashion, colour and design. She became an active bridge player until later in life. Living in Victoria she made many friends; but always spoke fondly of her roots in Ontario and the many close friends she had loved. Marion was a lady of style and flair; she will remain in our hearts forever. Due to current public health concerns, a ceremony has not been planned. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020