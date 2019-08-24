Born near the Gorge waters to James and Mable Mermod.



Predeceased by her brother Stan and sisters, Evelyn and Lillian. Predeceased by her husband Don in 2017.



Survived by her sons: Brent (Christine) and Dean (Edie); grandchildren: Desiree (Mike), Daniel and Lex and great grandchildren: Mathew, Marley and Marshal.



Marion married Don in 1949 and they were married for 67 years.



Marion was an active person who supported her family in all their endeavours, played badminton, bridge, ice skated, water skied, square danced; gardened; was a Jaycette and a member of the St Peters parish.



Marion was a skilled seamstress who made many of her own clothes and continued to customize her garments up to her final days. She was a child during the great depression; words that guided her life were "Waste not, want not."



Marion passed from this world peacefully at Selkirk Seniors Residence. She will be missed by all who loved her.



Marion requested a service not be held.

