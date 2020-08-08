1/1
Marion Ruth Laird
LAIRD, Marion Ruth (nee Pike) March 24, 1936 - July 10, 2020 It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ruth at home in Victoria, surrounded by family, on Friday, July 10th, 2020, age 84. She was the heart and soul of our family and will be forever missed. Lovingly remembered by her son Scott (Wendi) and daughter Bonnie (Gordon), in Victoria; brother Bernard Pike, sister Patsy Youden, sister-in-law Alfreda Pike and several nieces, nephews and cousins in St. John's, Newfoundland and Halifax, NS. Ruth is also remembered by many friends from The Black Watch Association (Pacific Coast Branch). Predeceased by her parents Harold Pike (1954) and Marion Pike (1969), husband Major Glen Laird (1973), daughter Heather-Ann Laird (2019), brother Sidney Pike (2007), brother-in-law Walter Youden (1991) and sister-in-law Jean Pike (2019). Born in St. John's Newfoundland, Ruth was a loving wife, mother, business woman, bed and breakfast owner, avid gardener and world traveller. Ruth was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS - a rare blood cancer) in late 2015 and against all odds, outlived her prognosis by 2 years. Thank you to Dr. Daphne Fontaine, Dr. Michael Szeto, nurses at the BC Cancer Agency, Community Home Care Nurses and the Palliative Care Response Team from Victoria Hospice. Private service to be held, August 14, 2020 at Royal Oak Burial Park. Memorial donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the United Way or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at: https://www.pacificcoastcremation.com/marion-ruth-laird-nee-pike/



