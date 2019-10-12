Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Sluggett. View Sign Obituary

SLUGGETT, Marion (nee Burnell) Born in Victoria on May 2, 1927, Marion passed away peacefully at Berwick Royal Oak September 30, 2019 following a recent cancer diagnosis. Marion is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Brian (Arch) Sluggett. She is also survived and will be missed by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Shirley Burnell and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers George and Stuart. Following her marriage to Brian in 1959, she resided in Brentwood Bay, establishing many friendships in the Victoria golfing community, particularly at Glen Meadows Golf Club, where she was a charter member. Her career at the Veterans' Affairs saw her travelling Vancouver Island for several decades, with her skills and cheerful personality providing much appreciated counselling and assistance to Canadian veterans. One of her greatest joys was vacationing each winter on the island of Kauai, enjoying both the golf and her friends. She and Brian also enjoyed many golf vacations to the US and Europe. The family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff at Berwick Royal Oak who provided wonderful care to Marion during the last ten months of her life. Their kindness and professional skills enriched her life. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a date and location yet to be decided.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

