It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our aunt, Marion Virginia Noone, on May 10, 2019 in Penticton, BC. For us, she was simply "Auntie". Marion was born in Victoria February 11, 1933 to Mary Ellen and James Joseph Noone. Marion had an older brother, Jim, and a younger brother, Rob. They lived on Beechwood in Victoria and spent many hours roaming Victoria's waterfront. Before finishing high school, Marion entered the novitiate and there completed her Senior Matriculation and her final vows. As Sister Maureen Theresa with the Sisters of St. Ann, she taught children in many Catholic schools around BC, including ones in New Westminster and Vernon. In the late '60s, she left the Order and studied at UVIC to become a certified teacher in 1970. She taught in the Canadian north for many years, in Fort Rae, Aklavik, and Whitehorse. When in Victoria, her gigantic laugh always filled the house. She sent cassette tapes to keep in touch - they included stories of snowmobile rides, ice fishing, and honey pots, as well as of the children she loved to teach. A strong believer in education, Marion returned to university to earn two more degrees - a Bachelor of Library Science in 1974 (UoA) and a Master of Library Science in 1977 (UBC). Returning to BC she briefly spent time in Kamloops and then settled in the South Okanagan to be a librarian and English teacher at the Similkameen Secondary School in Keremeos. Her legacy lives on in the lives of the many students she taught; many of whom kept in touch with her long after they had finished school. Marion built her dream home in Kaleden overlooking Skaha Lake, which was completed in 1984 and resided there until February 2019. She loved the view across the lake. Marion retired in 1998 and spent her retirement gardening, learning to use a computer, visiting with family and friends, laughing and reading. Marion is survived by nieces Marion Storr and Frances (Richard) Noone, nephew David (Teresa) Noone, great-nephews David (Karla) and Kevin (Crystal) Storr, Jonathan Noone, great-niece Olivia Noone, great-great-nephews Avi and Dylan Storr, and sisters-in-law Jean and Rosalie Noone. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Jim and Rob. The family extends thanks to friends, neighbours and health care workers who took care of Marion, enabling her to stay in her beloved home for as long as possible. Special thanks to Marni Barker and Tiana who loved Marion, laughed with Marion, and cared for her with endless love. By request, there will be no service.

Published in The Times Colonist on May 25, 2019

