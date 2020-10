Or Copy this URL to Share

EMINSON, Marjorie Alice August 17, 1935 - October 17, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marj. Predeceased by William (Bill). Mom passed peacefully with family by her side. Special thanks to Alexander Mackie & VIHA home care for their kindness & caring. No service at this time. Donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store