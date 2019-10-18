Marj's husband, Jack, predeceased her in 2014. Her daughters Lorna Wilson (Wayne), Lynn Monchamp (Claude) and her son John Mumford (Toni); her grandchildren Jennifer (Scott), Curt, Dennis and Vanessa (Mike) and five great-grandchildren will always remember her for her sense of humour and strong spirit! Marj was an avid lawn bowler and a gifted crafter who made many beautiful pieces over the years. Her actual happy place, though, was focused on a line up of sports, especially her much loved Saskatchewan Roughriders. The family would like to express gratitude to our relatives and friends (both old and new) that made Marj's recent months some of her best. She will be missed by many.



In place of flowers, it is the family's wish that you donate to Kid Sport BC. A celebration of life will take place at the Four Mile House Restaurant on October 26th from 2-4 pm.

