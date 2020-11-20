SUMMERFELDT, Marjorie Claire (nee McConnell) November 29, 1919 - October 29, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marjorie on October 29, 2020. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Walt and brothers Alfred and Robert McConnell. She leaves behind sons Vic (Carole), Scott (Barbara), grandsons Skye (Julie), Nathan (Daniela), Kieran (Nalisha), and great-grandchildren Eloise, Matias, and Shahil. Marjorie was born and raised in Victoria, met and married the love of her life and best friend Walt during WW2. She had an active life that included helping to run the family business (Victoria Sporting Goods), curling, golf (even managed a hole in one), bridge and to keep her body strong, daily walks and her mind alert, crosswords and jumbles. She was an accomplished pianist whose love of music was passed on to her sons who continue to explore the intricacies of melody and chord structure. While living at the Cedars in her final years, she played as an accompanist at many events. She was always up for an adventure - at 67 she earned her driving licence and had her first spa treatment at age 95. She had a love of dogs and enjoyed a favoured status with Vic and Carole's spaniel Bailey. The residents and staff at the Cedars who were very much part of her family have expressed their sadness in her passing and will miss her humour and joyful participation of the many activities offered there. The family is very thankful for the thoughtfulness and care provided by all the people who went beyond expectations to make her senior years comfortable, happy and rewarding and includes private caregivers, VIHA and The Cedars staff, and lastly the Royal Jubilee hospital and Hospice staff. Gnome, as she was called by her grandsons will be missed, but fondly remembered, especially when we roll out a pie using Marjorie's grandmother's rolling pin for a family dinner. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.