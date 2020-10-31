It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie D. Pratt at age 94.







Predeceased by Desmond (Des), her beloved husband of 73 years and survived by her sons Derek (Heather) from Vancouver and Greg (Debbie), grandson Brett (Andrea) and great-grandsons Myles & Evan from Calgary. She is predeceased by her parents and five sisters.



Mom, GeeDee, Marjorie has touched many lives wherever she and Des have lived and established many lifelong friendships along the way. Born and grew up at Fir Mountain, Saskatchewan. Marjorie and Desmond were married in 1946 and lived in Toronto (Don Mills / Willowdale) for over forty years. Weekends were spend at their hobby farm (Vasey, ON). Whereas, curling at Thornhill CC was a favourite past time. Marjorie was very active at Thornhill CC - with fund raising, organizing social events and serving on the Board.







Retirement, in 1990, brought a move to Arbutus Ridge (Cowichan Valley), where they developed a strong network of new friends.



Always one to stay busy, she wrote a book (Recollection of a Homesteader's Daughter -- about growing up in southern Saskatchewan); excelled at china painting; started golf at age 65 (including getting two holes-in-one); loved family get- togethers and entertaining; and, was never one to forget a friend or relative's special occasion by creating a personalized greeting card. She organized the Ridge's first book club and bridge club and, jointly with Des, originated the Arctic Classic golf tournament and organized the Ridge's annual Charity Coat Drive. Marjorie also helped raise funds for Camp Pringle (Shawnigan Lake) and spoke on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society.







In July, she moved to her new residence, in Calgary, near Greg and family, where she had the good fortune to share stories and experiences with her great grandsons. She was happy and healthy in her new home, developing new friends (while staying in touch with old). She died peacefully in the night.



Owing to Covid-19 there will be no funeral or celebration. Therefore, instead, we ask that you simply take a moment and remember a shared occasion you had with our mother.



Derek Pratt dpratt@planistics.com



Greg Pratt greg@barrnonemarketing.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store