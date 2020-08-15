Marjorie David

DAVID, Marjorie Born June 24, 1917 Yokohama, Japan Died August 9, 2020 Victoria, BC Marjorie was predeceased by parents Eveline and Francis Grattan, husband Max, and siblings Joan, Mary, Phyllis and Noel. She is fondly remembered by daughter Patricia Nelson (Bill) and sons Peter (Deborah) and Ted (Jean). Also leaves to mourn grandson Chris Nelson (Stephanie), granddaughters Lisa Nelson and Robyn Misovic (Jon), great-grandchildren Alexa Nelson, Adam and Lauren Misovic. Her love of family brought her great joy and comfort for many years. She lived a full 103 years marking her last birthday with a pandemic party serenade from the lawn at Walnut St., the long-time family home. Marjorie's death marks the end of an era. She lived through two pandemics, two world wars, the Yokohama earthquake (that killed 120,000 souls including her sister Joan), the Great Depression, abdication of a king, the longest reigning British monarch, founding of the state of Israel, creation and dissolution of the USSR, the lunar landing, TV and the internet. Marjorie worked for the BC Provincial Government in the Archives for 25 years. She loved reading the daily newspaper and biographies. Her long life was thanks to a very careful diet and lots of walking. She was an inspiration to all who met her and we will miss her greatly.







