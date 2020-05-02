SHAW, Marjorie E. February 22, 1920 - April 1, 2020 Sadly we announce Marjorie passed away peacefully at age 100. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Bernard (2005), parents Albert and Caroline, sisters Evelyn (infant) and Vera. She is survived by her children Daphne, Brenda (Frank), Bernie (Radka), grandchildren Amanda (Luke), Rebecca, Shane, Maddy, Tino, great-grandchildren Brayden and Sophie. She is also survived by her sister Alberta, brother-in-law Arthur, cousins, nieces, nephews, other cherished relatives and dear friends. Marjorie was born in Victoria attending Quadra Primary, North Ward and Vic High schools. While a patient at the Queen Alexandra Hospital at 11, she became a Girl Guide which shaped her values for her future. As a Guider and Commissioner she gave with her heart and pride to the girls. Forming enduring friendships, Marjorie became a lifelong member having fun and adventures near and far. A highlight was planting an English Oak Tree in Mayors Grove, Beacon Hill Park with Lord Baden Powell in 1935. After graduating 1937, Marjorie enrolled in the secretarial program receiving the Business and Professional Women's Award. During WWII, she met the love of her life Bernard Shaw. He was a RAF LAC stationed at Pat Bay in the Commonwealth training program, and they married in 1943. Marjorie was a devoted legal secretary, primarily with Hugh L. Henderson. Retiring at 65 she changed careers to a medical typist for her son-in-law, working until she was 90 when the doctor retired! She was meticulous in her endeavors including playing the piano and organ, dressmaking, knitting, and smocking. She and Bernard loved to entertain, always with a place at the table for another. They travelled through England, most of Europe, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. Marjorie was thrilled at her 100th birthday party with family and close friends and receiving her letter from the Queen. She celebrated another 100th birthday party given by her sisters in Guiding, the 1st Victoria Trefoil Guild. Thank you to Erin, Marjorie's hairdresser for almost 30 yr, for her caring friendship, and keeping her looking like the Queen! With sincere gratitude to Dr. N. Crofton and the Kiwanis Pavilion for dedicated and compassionate care. If desired, donations to Kiwanis Pavilion Music Program, Lones support Fund Girl Guides or Knowledge Network appreciated. Memorial TBA. www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.